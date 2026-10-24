NIA court orders to begin trial against Yasin Malik, others in money laundering case

10:57

Yasin Malik/File image

Special NIA court at New Delhi has ordered a trial against Yasin Malik and 6 others in a money laundering case.



This case is connected with the allegations of receiving foreign funding from the Pakistani establishment through Hawala Channels.



It is alleged that proceeds of crime of Rs.8,94,87,639 were generated and thereafter recieved by the accused persons.



This ED case is based on the case registered by the NIA in 2017. Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the IPC and Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.



Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma on Friday ordered trial against the accused persons and directed the commencement of recording prosecution evidence from November 19.



The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.



Yasin Malik appeared through video conferencing from Tihar Jail and denied the charges. He said that he will contest the case.



In September, the Special NIA court directed that charges be framed against Yasin Malik and 6 others under PMLA.



The other accused are Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Naval Kishore Kapoor, Trison Farms and Construction Pvt Ltd., and Masarat Alam Bhat.



