Net FDI Inflows Rose To $13.8 Bn In April-Aug

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Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff





Net FDI inflows stood at $3.3 billion in August, compared with a net outflow of $103 million year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In July 2026, net FDI inflows were $4.1 billion.



'India's gross inward FDI and net FDI flows were higher in April-August 2026, both on Y-o-Y as well as sequential basis. A slowdown in the pace of outward FDI along with sustained higher gross FDI inflows supported net FDI flows,' the central bank said.



'Financial services, communication services, computer services and manufacturing accounted for around 73 per cent of total FDI equity inflows in April-August,' RBI said, adding that in terms of origin, Singapore, Japan, Mauritius, the UAE and the US were major sources of inward FDI to India, accounting for around 81 per cent of total inflows.



Gross FDI inflows into India increased to $54.9 billion during April-August 2026-2027, from $45.6 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. These inflows include equity capital, reinvested earnings and other capital.



Repatriation and divestment by foreign investors stood at $23.4 billion during the five-month period, while foreign direct investment by Indian companies abroad was $17.7 billion. These flows are accounted for in the calculation of net FDI inflows.



In August, gross FDI inflows into India stood at $11.5 billion, while repatriation and divestment amounted to $3.8 billion. FDI by Indian companies abroad stood at $3.4 billion in the month.





-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India rose to $13.8 billion in April-August 2026-27 against $9.6 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to the RBI data.