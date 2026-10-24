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Nepal Leader To Worship At Kainchi Dham

Sat, 24 October 2026
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IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party of Nepal, in New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party of Nepal, in New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo
We don't know if Rabi Lamichhane has seen Hanuman Ansh, but Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party chair and his wife Nikita will join the thousands of pilgrims traveling to Kainchi Dham, Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Uttarakhand.

'This is a personal visit. My family is also spiritually inclined, and religious faith has always been important to us,' Lamichhane told reporters at Dhangadhi airport, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. 'I made this vow while I was in prison, and I want to fulfil it.'

Lamichhane will also worship at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

'There are no political meetings planned. Since this is a personal visit, I urge people not to read politics into it, 

Lamichhane, who visited New Delhi in June and interacted with leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP President Nitin Nabin, said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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