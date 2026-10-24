Nepal Leader To Worship At Kainchi Dham

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IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party of Nepal, in New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo





Lamichhane, who visited New Delhi in June and interacted with leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP President Nitin Nabin, said.





-- REDIFF NEWS

We don't know ifhas seen, but Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party chair and his wifewill join the thousands of pilgrims traveling to Kainchi Dham, Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Uttarakhand.'This is a personal visit. My family is also spiritually inclined, and religious faith has always been important to us,' Lamichhane told reporters at Dhangadhi airport,newspaper reported. 'I made this vow while I was in prison, and I want to fulfil it.'Lamichhane will also worship at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.'There are no political meetings planned. Since this is a personal visit, I urge people not to read politics into it,