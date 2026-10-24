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Look What Happens When Protests Are Not Allowed: Wangchuk

Sat, 24 October 2026
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Sonam Wangchuk at the IFP Show in Mumbai, October 24, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
Sonam Wangchuk at the IFP Show in Mumbai, October 24, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
Protests are a great mechanism for governments to perform better and cited the unrest in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as examples of what could happen if they are disallowed, Sonam Wangchuk told the IPF Festival in Mumbai on Saturday.

Nations all around the world happily permit protests, and that too right in front of their parliaments, Wangchuk stated.

'In India, it was far from Parliament. Even when it was just Jantar Mantar, it was too far, he noted.

'Protests are a great mechanism, a feedback, a previous value for the governments to perform better if they see that,' he said.

'Look what happens when protests are not allowed. That is the example of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,' Wangchuk said, adding, 'No permission should be sought to hold protests.'

-- REDIFF NEWS

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