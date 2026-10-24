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'Let's meet on 30th': Diljit as Delhi concert gets police nod

Sat, 24 October 2026
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It is important to verify facts before jumping to conclusions, said Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh after the Delhi Police gave its nod for his October 30 concert in the national capital.

Delhi Police on Thursday denied permission for the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium citing specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order commitments amid the ongoing festive season.

After a meeting with organisers BookMyShow on Friday, the police reconsidered its decision and granted permission for the concert.

Diljit, who is currently in the US, shared a video on Instagram, addressing the chatter around the concert, which will kick-off his 'Aura World Tour' across the country.

"What a good day today! What a good vibes coming! So are you done with reels and tweets, with the newsroom debates ? Now let's meet on 30th in Delhi," he said in the video.

"Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You're making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It's better to get your facts straight first. They keep having one debate after another and posting tweet after tweet," he added.

In a statement on Friday, BookMyShow Live said given the festive season, Delhi Police asked them to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place.

After his performance in Delhi, the tour will travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Dosanjh, 42, last toured India in 2024 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, performing across several major cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati, before concluding with a performance in Ludhiana.

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