Keralam: Cong MLA Sandeep Varrier escapes unhurt as car hits wall

10:59

Congress MLA Sandeep Varrier/File image

Congress MLA Sandeep Varrier escaped unhurt after the car he was travelling in hit a roadside wall following a tyre burst on NH-66 at Kozhichena here around 2 am on Saturday, police said.



According to police, Varrier and his staff were travelling from his constituency in Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod district to Chathalloor in Malappuram when the accident occurred.



The tyre burst caused the driver to lose control of the car, which hit a roadside wall, police said.



In the aftermath, another car travelling behind the MLA's vehicle collided with a third vehicle, they said.



All passengers in the three cars, including the MLA, escaped unhurt, police said.



Police later reached the spot and removed the damaged vehicle from the road to prevent traffic congestion, officials said.