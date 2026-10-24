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Kartik Aaryan's Captain India Set In Houthi Conflict

Sat, 24 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Guess Where Kartik Aaryan's Captain India is set? Amidst the Houthi conflict in Yemen, Variety reports.

Chak De India! Director Shimit Amin helms the project, which is based on a real humanitarian evacuation, Variety's Naman Ramachandran reports.

Kartik plays a pilot in the film which will be released on the Independence Day holiday in 2027.

Captain India is based on one of India's most difficult rescue operations conducted in 2015 in Yemen and is currently shooting in the UK.

Shimit Amin has not directed a film since Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, though he directed an episode of A Suitable Boy six years ago for Netflix.

--REDIFF MOVIES

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