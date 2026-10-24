JD-U Expels MLA Anant Singh

Anant Singh, who was elected from Mokama as a Janata Dal-United MLA in the November 2025 assembly election. Photograph: ANI Photo
The Janata Dal-United has expelled JD-U MLA Anant Singh from the party for six years.
This action against Singh was taken a day after the Patna Graduate constituency Legislative Council polls concluded on Friday.
Anant Singh openly supported Jan Suraaj party MLC Anuj Singh in the polls against JD-U candidate Neeraj Kumar.
Anant Singh, the JD-U MLA from Mokama, had vowed to defeat Neeraj Kumar, a fellow Bhumihar who has been a long-term rival in the state's Barh district.
Popularly known as Chote Sarkar, Anant Singh was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from his house in 2019, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
-- M I Khan in Patna