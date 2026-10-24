Jarange to form non-political 'Maratha Seva' organisation

20:11

Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday announced plans to form a non-political organisation, 'Maratha Seva', focused on the welfare of the Maratha community.



The youth from the Maratha community can join the organisation, he told reporters at Ankushnagar in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district.



Those associated with political parties would also be welcome, but the organisation would remain non-political, the Maratha reservation activist added.



A strong organisation was needed to protect the community's interests and address the challenges facing its reservation movement, he said.