Go to the root of audio clip case, spare no one: Jarange to CM, Shinde

16:56

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde must go to the root of the audio clip controversy and not spare anyone involved in the matter, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said on Saturday.



He also claimed "those from the camps of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are encouraging people to defame us".



Jarange had released an audio clip on Thursday, which purportedly claims that Rs 500 crore was delivered to the Maratha quota activist through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, also the son of Deputy CM Shinde.



Addressing a press conference in Ankushnagar in Jalna, Jarange also claimed a plot had been hatched against him because he was raising the issues of farmers and common citizens.



"We have revealed the things (hidden) behind the curtain. In fact, we have torn the curtain. Leaders of all political parties have woken up because of this, which is important for me. I will be going to the root of this case," he said.



Even Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde should go to the root of this case and see that no one is spared, the quota activist added.



Alleging a plot against him, Jarange said "party funds" were used in efforts to defame him and the Maratha quota agitation.



If members of the community hear the audio clip, they will know how the plot was hatched, he added.



Jarange said he would "sit quietly" for the next 15-30 days on the issue to see the government's response.



"Shinde should look into this and should not spare those involved, even if they are part of his group. If he won't act, we will believe that no caste or community should expect justice from the government," Jarange said.



Jarange said he wanted to find out why his detractors want to "end" him even when he was working hard for the Maratha community.



"My house can be attacked too. Those from the camps of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are encouraging people to defame us," he alleged.