Girl injured in knife attack by her school classmate in Pune district

10:46

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The police suspect that he held a grudge over the incident and allegedly attacked the girl with a knife, the police official said.

A class 9 student was injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a boy, her classmate, on the premises of their school in Maharashtra's Pune district following a dispute over a school trip video, the police said on Saturday.The boy has been taken into custody, a police official said.The incident occurred at 2.15 pm on Friday outside the school classroom in Mahalunge village. The injured girl was admitted to hospital, a Bavdhan police station official said, adding that the victim's health is stable.According to the police, students from the school had gone on a trip to Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar in Satara district on October 17 and 18.During the trip, a video of girls dancing at an event was allegedly shared on Instagram by the accused boy studying in Class 9.The video clip led to an argument among students, following which the boy deleted it.