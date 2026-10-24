France deploys 70,000 cops nationwide ahead of fresh protests

10:11





He was also scheduled to meet security forces as authorities stepped up preparations for the weekend demonstrations, according to France24.



The protests initially began among high school students over deteriorating learning conditions but have since spread nationwide, fuelled by wider public anger over the rising cost of living.



Macron also met representatives of secondary school students for the first time since the protests escalated.





However, student representatives urged their peers to continue demonstrating, saying the government had yet to present concrete proposals to address their demands.

Ahead of fresh protests scheduled for Saturday, France will deploy around 70,000 police personnel nationwide as authorities prepare to prevent a recurrence of widespread looting, arson and vandalism that erupted alongside demonstrations last week.According to France24, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the security deployment on Friday (local time), warning that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media as the government sought to maintain public order.President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of his defence council, comprising senior ministers and officials, amid the escalating crisis.