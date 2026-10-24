France braces for fresh wave of protests

15:01

Karl Ghazi, co-secretary general of a local CGT union, described the newly imposed route as 'impossible to secure'.





He said unions and police had agreed on the Bastille-to-Nation route on Thursday.





Organisers maintained that they would proceed to Bastille as originally planned, despite the authorities' decision.

France is bracing for fresh wave of protests amid high tensions as a coalition of the 'Yellow Vests' movement, trade unions and students will march on Saturday with demands over studying conditions and purchasing power,reported.French left-wing leaders and protest organisers have criticised a last-minute change to the route of a planned demonstration in Paris, vowing to follow the original route despite the police order, as authorities brace for fresh unrest across the country.As per, the Paris police prefecture changed the route of Saturday's planned march from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Nation, scheduled to begin at 1 pm, to a new route from Porte d'Italie to Porte de Vincennes at 7 pm.The decision triggered strong objections from opposition leaders and trade unions, who warned that the change could create confusion and complicate security arrangements.Marine Tondelier, leader of the Ecologists, expressed concern over the decision in a post on X, questioning whether police would consider people gathering at Bastille to be participating in an unauthorised demonstration."I am very concerned about Saturday's demonstration," Tondelier said, describing the situation as 'very problematic and dangerous' in view of the violence witnessed last weekend.Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France insoumise, also criticised the move, saying, "Once again, those in power are trying to disrupt the marches and impose impossible deadlines for reorganisation."The dispute comes as France prepares for another day of demonstrations, including more than 700 planned Yellow Vest protests at roundabouts, petrol stations, train stations and near oil depots across the country.Authorities have stepped up security measures following last week's demonstrations, when more than half a million people took to the streets, and masked groups targeted businesses and public buildings. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has announced the deployment of 70,000 police personnel nationwide, supported by helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons.Protests initially led by high school students over learning conditions have widened amid growing concerns over the cost of living. The government has also imposed restrictions in several areas, banned planned demonstrations in Marseille and Lyon, and closed major museums in Paris.President Emmanuel Macron has called for 'utmost severity' against delinquency and accused far-left groups of undermining the republic. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said courts had sentenced 217 people, around half of them first-time offenders, to prison in connection with last week's violence.