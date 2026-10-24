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DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.56 cr at Hyderabad airport, arrests two

Sat, 24 October 2026
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The DRI has seized foreign currency worth around Rs 1.56 crore and arrested two passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger scheduled to fly from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 22, according to a press release.

An examination of his cabin baggage led to the recovery of foreign currency, including US dollars and Malaysian ringgit, worth around Rs 63.62 lakh. The currency was concealed in a black plastic cover among clothes in his trolley bag, the release said.

During preliminary questioning, officers learnt that a female passenger was also travelling on the same flight under a different passenger name record (PNR), it said.

The officers placed her under surveillance and subsequently intercepted her. A search of her cabin baggage led to the recovery of USD 97,600, valued at around Rs 91.94 lakh. 

The currency was similarly concealed in a black plastic cover among clothes in her trolley bag, the DRI said.

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