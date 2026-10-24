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Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after 3 days of 'poor' quality

Sat, 24 October 2026
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Delhi's air quality improved to the "moderate" category on Saturday morning after three consecutive days of "poor" air, offering some respite to residents.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 185 (moderate) at 9 am on Saturday, compared with the 24-hour average of 230 (poor) at 4 pm on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

The city also witnessed a slight dip in minimum temperature on Saturday, with the India meteorological department forecasting partly cloudy skies over the next few days.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal but 0.7 degrees lower than the previous day.

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