CTI urges Rahul to defer Nov 1 rally, warns of Rs 10K cr losses

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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during Supreme Court march in New Delhi, October 12, 2026./ANI Photo

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak Diwali shopping season.



In a letter to Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan at a time when traders expect heavy customer footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.



Goyal said Delhi records business worth around Rs 25,000 crore across sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items around Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year. Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 10.



The traders' body said markets generally see increased activity about a week before the festivals, making the timing of the rally a matter of concern for traders.



According to the CTI's assessment, traders in Delhi have already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.