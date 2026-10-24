Congress MLA's car has tyre burst, hits wall

09:39

Congress MLA Sandeep Varrier from Kerala escaped unhurt after the car he was travelling in hit a roadside wall following a tyre burst on NH-66 at Kozhichena in Malappuram, around 2 am on Saturday, the police said.



According to the police, Varrier and his staff were travelling from his constituency in Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod district to Chathalloor in Malappuram when the accident occurred.



The tyre burst caused the driver to lose control of the car, which hit a roadside wall, the police said.



In the aftermath, another car travelling behind the MLA's vehicle collided with a third vehicle, they said.



All passengers in the three cars, including the MLA, escaped unhurt.