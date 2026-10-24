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Class 12 student found burnt to death on school premises in Delhi

Sat, 24 October 2026
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An 18-year-old Class 12 student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar on Saturday, with her family expressing shock over the incident, police said.

Police received a PCR call regarding a fire at the school, following which personnel from Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found the girl, they said.

A fire officer said a call was received at 11.58 am regarding a student allegedly setting herself on fire inside the school.

"The extent of burn injuries can be ascertained only by the hospital," fire officer Anoop Singh said.

The student's sister said the family received a call about the incident at 12.40 pm.

"I had come to drop her at the school and she was looking normal. I don't know what happened when she took this step," she said, adding that the girl's face was severely burnt.

The deceased's sister-in-law said the girl was around 17 years old and studying in Class 12.

"No one informed me about the incident. I came to the school searching for her," she said.

During preliminary proceedings, police recovered certain materials from the spot and the student's school bag, officials said.

The crime team was called to inspect the scene and collect evidence. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further investigation is underway, police added.

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