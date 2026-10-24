Bomb scare at Kolkata airport for second consecutive day

19:54

A bomb threat message found in the toilet of a Phuket-Kolkata flight triggered a security scare at the city's airport on Saturday, prompting a thorough search of the aircraft, a senior official said.



The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolation bay, and passengers were safely evacuated before the CISF, bomb squad personnel and airport police began searching the plane, he added.



This was the second consecutive day of a bomb scare at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after a handwritten note threatening a bomb at a boarding gate was found in a women's washroom on Friday.



"No suspicious object was found during the search. All prescribed security protocols were followed, and the aircraft was thoroughly checked. We suspect that the message was written to create panic. We are probing the matter," a senior airport official told PTI.



The two incidents within 24 hours have prompted airport authorities to step up scrutiny of security arrangements, the official said.



Meanwhile, police are examining the passenger list and CCTV footage to identify the person who wrote the message, a senior officer of Bidhannagar City Police said.