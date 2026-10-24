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Anti-India Sentiment Era Is Over: Nepal's Finance Minister

Sat, 24 October 2026
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External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has said the era of linking nationalism in Nepal with anti-India sentiment is over, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

‘The relationship between India and Nepal runs very deep. There are occasional problems, but we remain firmly connected. Nepal does not have a relationship with any other country like the one it has with India,’ Wagle told NDTV’s Padmaja Joshi at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

‘There was a time when nationalism in Nepal was associated with anti-India sentiment. But that era is over,’ Wagle said, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah, Wagle revealed, could visit India by the end of 2026, saying such a visit could help take Nepal-India relations to a new level, The Kathmandu Post reported.

After the August 26 disaster, Wagle, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Balendra Shah and promised Indian assistance in full measure.

In formal talks and official communications, India has consistently shown itself ready to help. It has made clear that it is prepared to provide whatever Nepal needs,’ Wagle said, The Kathmandu Post reported.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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