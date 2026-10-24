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Amit Shah reaches Delhi Police headquarters

Sat, 24 October 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, officials said.

The recent protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the fight against drugs, action against gangsters operating from abroad and crimes against women are likely to figure in Shah's discussions with senior officers, police sources said.

Shah reached the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm, where senior officers will brief him on the force's performance, ongoing investigations and key law enforcement challenges, they said.

The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Delhi Police over allegations of using excessive force against protesters during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march in July.

The meeting is expected to review the circumstances surrounding the protest, the police response and measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future, the sources said.

The home minister's visit is also expected to boost the morale of the force, which has been under fire of late over its handling of protests, they said.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for the senior leadership to discuss operational challenges and outline the steps taken to maintain law and order in the capital.

Shah's visit marks his return to the Delhi Police headquarters after more than four years. He last visited the police headquarters on August 30, 2022.

The meeting is also expected to focus on the government's key priorities, including curbing drug trafficking, dismantling criminal networks of gangsters based overseas, and strengthening action against crimes targeting women, the sources said.

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