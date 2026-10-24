Akasa Air extends suspension of flights to Jeddah, Riyadh till Nov 10 after attacks

08:25

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Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30 amid the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in a travel update on Friday.



In a post on X on October 23, the airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the prevailing security situation and the safety environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



"In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and following a careful assessment of the safety environment, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations: Jeddah: Until and including November 10, 2026; Riyadh: Until and including November 30, 2026," the airline said.



The airline added that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation in real time.



Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Those who booked through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.



"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," Akasa Air said.