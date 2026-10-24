12 Million chrysanthemums On Display In Srinagar

19:23

A heart shape display of chrysanthemums at the Chrysanthemum Show in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday inaugurated the Chrysanthemum Show-2026 at Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, inviting visitors to experience the vibrant colours of Kashmir during the autumn season.



The theme garden, developed and curated by the state floriculture department, showcases a spectacular display of chrysanthemums and is aimed at adding a new attraction to Kashmir's tourism calendar during the autumn months.



The show features around 350,000 chrysanthemum plants representing more than 70 varieties, with nearly 12 million blossoms creating a colourful landscape along the picturesque Dal Lake.



The Chrysanthemum Show will provide tourists, photography enthusiasts and local residents an opportunity to explore Kashmir's floral diversity while enjoying the changing colours of the Valley.



-- Umar Ganie in Srinagar