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Would You Pay THIS MUCH For Diljit-Arijit's Concert?

Fri, 23 October 2026
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IMAGE: Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. Photographs: The late Pradeep Bandekar/ Diljit Dosanjh/ X
IMAGE: Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. Photographs: The late Pradeep Bandekar/ Diljit Dosanjh/ X
Concert ticket prices seem to be pointing to a new trend.

Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming shows are seeing a huge price range.

While Arijit's concert is reportedly priced at Rs 11.8 lakh for a group of 15 people, Diljit's most expensive ticket for his Aura India tour is capped at Rs 18,000, reports First Post.

Arijit's tickets range from Rs 999 for entry-level seats at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where his tour starts, to Rs 11.8 lakh for a premium 15-seater table at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse, reports Hindustan Times. The report adds that Arijit has seen a similar demand before with a 40-seater premium lounge at his Pune concert three years ago, reportedly sold for Rs 16 lakh.

Diljit's Aura India tour concert will begin from October 30, and the singer will perform across Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Arijit's nine-city India tour (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad) will continue from January to May to mark his 20 years in the music industry.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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