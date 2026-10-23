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Why Swiggy shares crashed 17% today?

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy witnessed a massive decline of more than 15 per cent in its share price, hitting a fresh 52-week low of Rs 174.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

The slump followed Swiggy’s September quarter (Q2) results, prompting analysts to lower their earnings estimates and target prices amid expectations of a prolonged path to profitability.

The shares closed at Rs 176 apiece, down 16.75 per cent.

Friday marked the fourth consecutive session of decline for the stock, during which it lost more than 22 per cent.

The stock has more than halved from its offer price of Rs 390 apiece.

Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 922 crore for the September quarter, narrowing from Rs 1,092 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 7,571 crore, up 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2.8 per cent above consensus estimates.

- REDIFF NEWS

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