'Why is Modi justifying ECI?'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking why the PM was defending the Election Commission of India (ECI) instead of responding to the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities, including 'vote chori'.Speaking to ANI, Kumar said INDIA bloc parties had repeatedly raised concerns over the functioning of the poll body, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He alleged that the government was trying to deflect attention from these issues by targeting the Congress leadership."The entire Opposition, especially the INDIA bloc parties, have raised many serious concerns related to the Election Commission of India. SIR, vote chori and other malpractices were properly highlighted by INDIA bloc parties, and an agitation is ongoing," Kumar said.Questioning Modi's defence of the Election Commission, the CPI MP alleged that the poll body was acting under the influence of the BJP-led government."Why is the Prime Minister justifying the Election Commission? The whole country knows that the Election Commission is under the control of the BJP government, and it has misused its power," he said.Kumar also asked whether the government or the Election Commission would respond to the Opposition's concerns. He accused the Prime Minister of shifting the focus to Rahul Gandhi and other political parties rather than addressing the allegations."Without addressing the proper questions, the Prime Minister is trying to divert attention by accusing the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi or any other political party; the government cannot save itself. His rhetoric is a failed product," Kumar said.His remarks came a day after Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi at the NDTV World Summit, accusing the Congress leader of trying to damage India's reputation and taking aim at the party's repeated attempts to promote its leader."One wonders how much longer the Congress party will continue to put the nation at stake in its persistent attempts to launch its failed product," Modi had said.