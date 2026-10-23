Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Why IMA, AIIMS is upset over Sunny Deol film's teaser

Fri, 23 October 2026
Share:
16:25
image
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi have criticised the teaser of Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging that it paints the medical profession in a negative light and risks encouraging violence against doctors and healthcare workers.

Both bodies have called for an impartial review of the content and immediate corrective action under the applicable law.

The film, which also features Ravi Kishan, is scheduled for release on November 20. Its teaser was released on Monday.

"Doctors are healers, not targets of hatred or violence," the IMA said in a statement.

IMA Finance Secretary Dr Piyush Jain said thousands of doctors serve people every day with dedication and compassion, often working under extremely difficult circumstances.

While misconduct by individual doctors must be investigated and punished wherever proven, the actions of a few should not be used to defame the entire medical profession, he said.

Jain also acknowledged the importance of creative freedom but stressed that it must be exercised responsibly.

"Glorifying violence against doctors is unacceptable and risks eroding the trust that forms the foundation of the doctor-patient relationship," he said, adding, "Enough of vilifying doctors. Protect those who protect lives."

The AIIMS Delhi RDA, meanwhile, alleged that the teaser depicts and promotes physical violence against healthcare professionals.

In its statement, the association said the teaser shows the film's protagonist carrying out severe physical assaults on medical personnel inside a hospital. It also objected to dialogues that it claimed appeared to justify such violence.

Cinema has a significant influence on public attitudes and social behaviour, the RDA said, warning that portraying vigilante justice and physical attacks on doctors as acceptable could have serious consequences.

"Such sensationalised depictions could misguide people and further escalate the already troubling frequency of violence against healthcare workers across the country," the association said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi concert gets go ahead
LIVE! Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi concert gets go ahead

Protesters detained as anti-SIR march heads to ECI HQ
Protesters detained as anti-SIR march heads to ECI HQ

Delhi Police detained several protesters marching towards the Election Commission of India headquarters to demand an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they allege has led to numerous voter deletions.

RSS body urges Centre to deny licence to Musk's Starlink
RSS body urges Centre to deny licence to Musk's Starlink

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has urged the Indian government to deny permission to Elon Musk's Starlink for commercial satellite broadband services, citing national security concerns. The RSS-affiliated organisation highlighted issues...

'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'
'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'

'You want the main man, and you cannot even bring him to Mumbai, where he has allegedly carried out a high-profile shootout.'

Bullied over caste, beef eating, student dies by suicide
Bullied over caste, beef eating, student dies by suicide

A Class XI student in Coimbatore tragically died by suicide following alleged caste-based harassment and bullying related to his Scheduled Caste identity and beef consumption.