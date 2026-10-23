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Want to know what Usha Vance reads?

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Second Lady Usha Vance/Reuters
Second Lady Usha Vance/Reuters
Usha Vance has plenty on her hands -- if managing four kids wasn't enough, along with the duties that come with being second lady, she is brushing on her German, doing a podcast and reading the classics all over once again, says Guardian Columnist Arwa Mahdawi.

Usha's Goodreads account shows her recent reads as -- Death Comes for the Archbishop by American author Willa Cather. Published in 1927, the novel is about the attempts of a French Catholic bishop to establish order in a diocese in New Mexico Territory.

The Second Lady of The United States recently read I, Claudius, a historical novel on Roman Emperor Claudius published in 1934 by Robert Graves. 

Then she picked up Medieval People by Eileen Power which recreates the lives of six ordinary people who lived during the Middle Ages.

A voracious reader, during the campaign trail, she was often spotted with Homer's Iliad.

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