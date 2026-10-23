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Top Gun Actor Tom Skerritt dies

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Tom Skerritt in Los Angeles September 2009. Fred Prouser/Reuters
Tom Skerritt in Los Angeles September 2009. Fred Prouser/Reuters
Tom Skerritt who played flying instructor Commander Mike 'Viper' Metcalf in the 1986 hit Top Gun alongside a young Tom Cruise has died. He was 93.

Val Kilmer, another actor who played a prominent role as 'Iceman' Kazansky in Top Gun also died in 2025.

Some of Skerritt's memorable performances included playing a spaceship captain in Ridley Scott's Aliens, an army surgeon in M*A*S*H, a sheriff in Picket Fences for which he won an Emmy, a stern Presbyterian priest to Brad Pitt in Robert Redford's A River Runs Through It and Julia Robert's father in Steel Magnolias

The handsome actor acted in around 40 films and served in the US air force before his foray into films.

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