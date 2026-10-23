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Tiger Shroff firing: Hotel room where shooters stayed sealed

Fri, 23 October 2026
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The Mumbai Crime Branch has sealed a hotel room in Andheri where the three key accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff allegedly stayed, sources said.

Investigators are also probing allegations that the shooters practised firing at an undisclosed location before the incident. The Crime Branch is likely to recreate the crime scene with all three accused as part of its investigation, sources added.

Earlier, four accused arrested in connection with the firing were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court, also known as Killa Court, on Thursday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court.

During the hearing, Mumbai Police told the court that the attack on the actor was carried out at Pandit's behest.

The court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 26, declining the police request to extend their custody until October 31. The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan and produced before the court after undergoing medical examinations.

The firing took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, as Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Shroff's team issued a warning on Tuesday against the circulation of fabricated reports, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor. It urged media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing it.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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