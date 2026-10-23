Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog

Fri, 23 October 2026
Share:
09:36
Representational image
Representational image
A three-year-old girl died after being attacked by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday evening, officials said.

The child, Manisha Bhabhar, was playing in the courtyard of her house when the dog attacked her. She was the daughter of a couple who work as labourers, officials said. The incident took place in the area under the Deendayal Nagar police station.

Her relatives rushed her to the district hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The dog inflicted deep wounds on the girl's head and back, hospital doctor Jeevan Chauhan told PTI.

Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said the police had been informed about the child's death following the stray dog attack. An autopsy will be conducted, and an investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

Raju, a neighbour who took the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in agricultural fields when the attack occurred. Her parents, both labourers, were in Ajmer, Rajasthan, for work at the time.

Given the severity of her injuries, the girl may have died while being taken to the hospital, Raju said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Durga Puja stampede: Treasurer held over 'pandal collapsing' announcement
LIVE! Durga Puja stampede: Treasurer held over 'pandal collapsing' announcement

Centre took no action on 2 ECs' complaints, reveals RTI
Centre took no action on 2 ECs' complaints, reveals RTI

The Cabinet Secretariat declined to act on complaints from two Election Commissioners regarding a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner's conduct, citing that the communications were in an "individual capacity" and not an official stance...

'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'
'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'

'You want the main man, and you cannot even bring him to Mumbai, where he has allegedly carried out a high-profile shootout.'

16 dead, 65 injured after 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
16 dead, 65 injured after 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Thursday, resulting in at least 16 fatalities and 54 injuries. The quake, with its epicentre east-northeast of Nagqu city, caused significant damage, including the...

eMudhra exits website security certification business after vulnerability
eMudhra exits website security certification business after vulnerability

Digital authentication services company eMudhra has announced its decision to exit the global SSL/TLS certificate business after a vulnerability was discovered in the security keys issued by its certification authorities, leading to a 20...