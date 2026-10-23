Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A three-year-old girl died after being attacked by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday evening, officials said.The child, Manisha Bhabhar, was playing in the courtyard of her house when the dog attacked her. She was the daughter of a couple who work as labourers, officials said. The incident took place in the area under the Deendayal Nagar police station.Her relatives rushed her to the district hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.The dog inflicted deep wounds on the girl's head and back, hospital doctor Jeevan Chauhan told PTI.Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said the police had been informed about the child's death following the stray dog attack. An autopsy will be conducted, and an investigation into the incident is underway, he added.Raju, a neighbour who took the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in agricultural fields when the attack occurred. Her parents, both labourers, were in Ajmer, Rajasthan, for work at the time.Given the severity of her injuries, the girl may have died while being taken to the hospital, Raju said.