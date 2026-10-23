The Next James Bond: It's Callum Turner Vs Jack Lowden

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IMAGE: Jack Lowden in Slow Horses and Callum Turner in Fantastic Beasts





-- REDIFF MOVIES

All eyes are on the next James Bond, as the screen tests are expected to happen this week, according to Variety.The shortlist is British actor(themovies) and Scottish actor).Lowden'sco-starhinted that Lowden had cut it but Lowden's actor wife,played it down, stating -- andquotes -- it's 'not really a subject that's coming up in our house.'Turner, Variety reports, has been a favourite for 007, with fans 'fantasizing about the possibility of a Bond theme song by his wife'. Still, he's being very tight-lipped about it.Well, the news should be out very soon. Let the best Bond win!