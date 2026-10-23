The Next James Bond: It's Callum Turner Vs Jack Lowden

All eyes are on the next James Bond, as the screen tests are expected to happen this week, according to Variety.
The shortlist is British actor Callum Turner
(the Fantastic Beasts
movies) and Scottish actor Jack Lowden
(Slow Horses, Dunkirk
).
Lowden's Slow Horses
co-star Gary Oldman
hinted that Lowden had cut it but Lowden's actor wife, Saoirse Ronan
played it down, stating -- and Variety
quotes -- it's 'not really a subject that's coming up in our house.'
Turner, Variety reports, has been a favourite for 007, with fans 'fantasizing about the possibility of a Bond theme song by his wife Dua Lipa
'. Still, he's being very tight-lipped about it.
Well, the news should be out very soon. Let the best Bond win!
-- REDIFF MOVIES