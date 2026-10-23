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The most polluted city in the world is...

Fri, 23 October 2026
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15:37
Representational image
Representational image
Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province was the world's most polluted city on Friday, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 410, a level considered hazardous, according to air quality monitoring platform IQAir.

On IQAir's scale, an AQI reading above 300 falls in the hazardous category, posing serious health risks. The index measures air pollution levels, with higher readings indicating more polluted air.

The platform also reported that PM2.5 concentrations in Lahore were 45.2 times the World Health Organisation's annual guideline value.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. They can travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of serious health problems, particularly with prolonged exposure.

Lahore and other parts of Punjab face recurring smog every year, especially between October and February, according to the provincial government.

Air pollution has become a growing public health and environmental concern in the province in recent years, with health experts and authorities repeatedly advising residents to take precautions during periods of severe smog.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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