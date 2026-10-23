SBI tells 'account balances and funds are safe'

15:08

The State Bank of India (SBI) has individually notified customers whose data was identified as being involved in a recent cyber incident through email or WhatsApp, while reassuring account holders that their balances and funds remain safe, as per a statement issued by the PSU lender on Friday.



The clarification comes after the public sector lender identified more than 3,000 customer records containing personally identifiable information (PII) during a preliminary assessment of data suspected to have surfaced on the dark web, prompting a detailed investigation.



"Further to our earlier post regarding the recent cyber incident, the Bank has individually informed all customers, whose data was identified as being involved, through email and/or WhatsApp. We reiterate that your account balances and funds are safe with us," it said in a release.



The lender further advised customers to follow safe digital banking practices, refrain from sharing their OTPs, PINs or passwords with anyone, and remain vigilant against suspicious calls, messages and emails.