Sanjay Dutt Has A Reco For Your Next Holiday

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Sanjay Dutt and Yassin, his friend in Mozambique. Photo Courtesy: @duttsanjay/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt is going out of his way to promote tourism in Mozambique, a country in Africa.



He posts a picture and writes, 'Brother Yassin, thank you for all your love and hospitality, you have introduced me to a beautiful country, Mozambique is a jewel in all aspects and I shall be there whenever you want, this is and can be great tourist destination and anything from my side I am there, thank you once again.'



Mozambique is known for its 2,500 km of Indian Ocean coastline, offshore marine parks, and wildlife reserves.



It was governed from Portuguese India (Goa) until 1752, when it was brought under control from Lisbon. Unlike Goa which was liberated by the Indian Army in December 1961, Mozambique was ruled by the Portuguese for another 14 years and secured independence on June 25, 1975.



