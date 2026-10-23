Rajnath to military: Prepare for emerging threats

21:24

The Indian military must operate with a long-term strategic vision while remaining prepared for immediate and emerging challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, asserting that an integrated approach is crucial to success in modern warfare.



In an address at the Army Commanders' Conference, Singh urged the top brass of the force to closely monitor the ongoing geopolitical as well as regional developments and remain prepared for any possible challenges.



He emphasised the need for a long-term strategic vision spanning the next 20-30 years, and called upon the senior leadership of the Army to remain equally prepared to respond to immediate and emerging challenges.



The top Army commanders, during the conference in New Delhi, carried out a comprehensive review of the Army's combat readiness along the borders with China and Pakistan.



Singh also released a land warfare doctrine to strengthen the Army's future readiness. He stressed that strategies must remain dynamic and flexible, enabling timely adjustments to changing circumstances.



Lauding the armed forces for adapting to evolving operational circumstances, he highlighted that innovative thinking, enhanced synergy and superior coordination, complemented by advanced weaponry, contributed to the success of Operation Sindoor.



The operation sent a clear message that India would not hesitate to take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests, he said.



The defence minister appreciated the military's restructuring efforts, with a special focus on the use of drones and modern technology.



He underlined the need to strengthen India's military capabilities, continuously assess performance, and implement necessary improvements in line with evolving circumstances.



Singh also highlighted the importance of accelerating efforts in areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics, cybersecurity, and secure communication networks.



He emphasised that despite growing significance of challenges across the air, maritime, space and cyber domains, land warfare and ground forces would remain indispensable.



He called for an integrated approach to modern warfare, stressing that success would depend on multi-domain capabilities and seamless coordination in joint operations.



The defence minister acknowledged the self-reliance efforts of the military stating that India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities are a result of concerted efforts of all stakeholders.



"Amidst the changing global landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government is prioritising Aatmanirbharta in defence. In the financial year 2025-26, defence production surged to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore, with defence exports reaching an all-time high of approximately Rs 38,000 crore," he said.



Referring to the 'Year of Reforms - 2025', Singh said that reform is a continuous process, the success of which depends on effective implementation.



He urged the commanders to drive these reforms forward within their respective commands and echelons, while ensuring that they translate into tangible benefits for operational capabilities.



The land warfare doctrine, released by Singh, provides an overarching framework to prepare the Indian Army to meet the challenges posed by the evolving character of warfare and future conflicts.