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Pregnant minor gang-raped; baby dies after delivery at crime scene

Fri, 23 October 2026
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A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district while she was pregnant, with the incident coming to light after she reached a hospital with her newborn, who was declared dead by doctors, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, a group of young men allegedly abducted her and took her to an isolated spot near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where she was gang-raped. She went into labour and delivered the baby at the spot, police said.

The girl later reached a hospital, where doctors declared the newborn dead. The hospital administration subsequently informed the police.

The incident took place in the Kolwa police station area of Dausa district.

Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria said the seriousness of the case had prompted the police to record the minor's statement and register a case. A deputy superintendent of police has been tasked with conducting the investigation.

Officials said the girl has undergone a medical examination and is currently stable and admitted to a hospital.

The initial investigation has not found any evidence contradicting the girl's statement, police said.

A suspect named in the case has been detained and is being questioned, Kanwaria added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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