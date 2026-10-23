Polling begins in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP

09:10

Polling began at 8 am on Friday for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Voting is taking place in the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies across the four states.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) scheduled the polls as the terms of the sitting members are due to end. Eight seats in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are falling vacant.



In Bihar, elections are being held in four Graduates' constituencies -- Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi -- and four Teachers' constituencies -- Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The terms of the sitting members in all eight constituencies end on November 16.



Karnataka is voting in two Graduates' constituencies, Karnataka South-East and Karnataka West, and two Teachers' constituencies, Karnataka North-East and Bangalore. The terms of the four sitting members expire on November 11.



In Maharashtra, polling is underway in the Graduates' constituencies of Aurangabad Division, Pune Division and Nagpur Division. The two Teachers' constituencies are Amravati Division and Pune Division. The terms of the sitting members in these five constituencies end on December 6, 2026.



In Uttar Pradesh, five Graduates' constituencies are going to the polls: Lucknow Division, Varanasi Division, Agra Division, Meerut Division and Allahabad-Jhansi Division. Voting is also taking place in six Teachers' constituencies -- Lucknow Division, Varanasi Division, Agra Division, Meerut Division, Bareilly-Moradabad Division and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division. The terms of the sitting members in these 11 constituencies expire on December 6.