Poland has never forgotten the Good Maharaja

10:08

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alewis2388/Wikimedia Commons

Polish prime minister Donald Franciszek Tusk was visiting India and in one of his speeches he didn't forget to honour Dobry Maharadża or the Good Maharaja.



He was Sir Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja.



During World War II, this maharaja of Nawanagar (Jamnagar), Gujarat -- who is incidentally the nephew of famous Indian cricketer Ranjitsinhji -- saved the lives of 740 orphans.



During this war Jadeja was the Hindu delegate in Britain's war cabinet and he made it his mission to persuade both the Anders' Army (Polish Armed Forces in the East commanded by Władysław Anders) and the Red Cross to move these children to Jamnagar for safety.



At the start of the war when the Germans and Soviets were still allied under the secret Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, Russia attacked Poland.



Scores of Poles were killed and these orphaned Polish kids were taken to a squalid camps in the USSR. After their rescue, Sikh truck drivers drove them to India and at Balachadi, on Gujarat's coast, they were well cared for. After the war they went back to Poland.



Poland has been grateful ever since.



There is even a square named for Jadeja in Warsaw, where a monumnet to the Good Mahraja is located. Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi visited the square in 2024.



There's also a documentary made by both the Indian and Polish government in 2015 remembering the maharaja's mercy mission -- Little Poland in India.



