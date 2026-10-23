Odisha issues high alert over possible cyclonic storm

22:07

The Odisha government on Friday put all districts on high alert as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26, officials said.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said the low-pressure area formed early Friday is likely to intensify into a depression by October 24 and a deep depression by October 25.



The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26 and move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the following two days, it said.



IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28 somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.



"Keeping in view the IMD's forecast, the state government has already started preparations for the impending weather system," Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told reporters after reviewing preparedness measures.



Appealing to people not to panic, Pujari said the state was prepared to deal with severe storms and cyclones.



Of Odisha's 30 districts, 16 coastal districts are being prioritised as they could be affected by the system, he said.



"We have prepared for the worst-case scenario, regardless of the eventual intensity of the storm or its landfall location. All state government departments concerned and district administrations are fully prepared to face any eventuality posed by the probable cyclone," he said.



The minister said district collectors had been directed to keep contingency plans and departmental preparations in place.



"The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has instructed officials to relocate people from low-lying areas to safer places, keep cyclone shelters ready and implement emergency measures," he said.



Owners of large trawlers and vessels have also been alerted, while fishermen who have ventured into the deep sea have been advised to return to shore immediately.



The IMD has asked fishermen to return to the coast by the morning of October 24.



The IMD said the Andaman Islands, coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Gangetic West Bengal may experience squally weather accompanied by light to moderate rainfall between October 23 and 25.



Winds gusting up to 60 kmph are likely along the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 27, with wind speeds expected to increase gradually thereafter, it said.



Pujari said pregnant women in vulnerable areas whose expected dates of delivery are approaching would be identified and shifted in advance to cyclone shelters, district headquarters hospitals or community health centres.



The Health Department has been directed to ensure that hospitals, medical relief centres and mobile health teams have emergency medicines, power backup and facilities for emergency obstetric care, he said.



Arrangements are also being made for drinking water, dry food and essential healthcare services for pregnant women, new mothers and children at designated shelters, he said.



Under the state's 'Zero Casualty' policy, the administration has been instructed to remain on high alert, he added.



Pujari said the IMD had identified a "red zone" for October 27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.



Alerts for widespread rainfall have also been issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi, he said.



The minister said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services have been kept on standby.