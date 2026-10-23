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Not aimed at India: Rubio defends changes to US Work Visa rules

Fri, 23 October 2026
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09:30
Marco Rubio in Jamnagar with the Ambanis
Marco Rubio in Jamnagar with the Ambanis
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to play down concerns in India about recent changes in US Work Visa rules. 

Speaking to India Today News while on his India visit, Rubio said that the US is prioritising American workers and national interests.

"It's not one that's built on India. It's not one that's focused on India...It happens to impact Indians that want to come to the United States and work and that our businesses are trying to bring in, but it's not geared towards India. It is global," Rubio said.

"The United States has had a broken immigration system...We've had business-related immigration programmes that in many cases have been rampant fraud and abuse and have been misused in ways that have not made sense. So these things have to be addressed and we're trying to address them, but they're not aimed at India. They apply to any country, every country in the world," Rubio added.

On October 9, the US Government suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Program (Green Card) some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, which include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini. The US Labour Department attributed the suspension to multiple active federal investigations, even as it also suspended US tech majors Microsoft and Adobe from the program.

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