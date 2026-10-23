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No iPhones for French rioters

Fri, 23 October 2026
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12:10
Photograph: Jack Taylor/File Photo/Reuters
Photograph: Jack Taylor/File Photo/Reuters
The Lille Apple store in France has had the last laugh. 

On October 17, rioters clad in black, wearing also black balaclavas, broke into the store and stole several iPhones and other equipment. 

They should not have ever imagined that they could get away with it. 

The sophisticated devices have mechanisms that allow them to be tracked and are not usable once stolen. Sure enough the phones started flashing warning messages, as a video posted online revealed.

They read: Please return the device to Apple Lille. This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.

Several high-end stores, among the 1,500 that were attacked across France, were targeted, like Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Dior .

But in Paris, a day of looting and violence left a bookshop completely untouched, amidst the mayhem and a photograph of its owner sitting undisturbed outside his shop, next to a welcome sign, had gone viral: 

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