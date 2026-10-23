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New York Bans Horse Carriages After Indian Tourist's Death

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Romanch Mahajan's family attends a vote by New York City Council members on Romanch's Law, legislation that would phase out horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, at City Hall in New York City, October 22, 2026. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Romanch Mahajan's family attends a vote by New York City Council members on Romanch's Law, legislation that would phase out horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, at City Hall in New York City, October 22, 2026. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Months after 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, a tourist from India, was killed in June after being thrown from a runaway carriage in New York's Central Park the New York City Council on Thursday voted 40-7 to ban horse carriages.

Romanch's death was the first death in a horse carriage in Central Park.

About 100 horse carriages operate in Central Park and animal activists have long sought their ban for cruelty to the animals. The horse carriages will cease operating from June 2028.

The horse carriage workers union has vowed to challenge the ban if it becomes law. 

 The legislation, which is backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, requires the 'humane disposition of carriage horses' and prohibits their sale for slaughter or for use in another horse-drawn carriage business, The Wall Street Journal reported.  

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