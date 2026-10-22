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Modi's visit to Sharad Pawar's institute on Nov 3 deferred

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Baramati next month to attend an event at the Sharad Pawar-headed Vidya Pratishthan has been postponed, Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra Pawar said on Thursday.

Modi was to inaugurate 'Prerna Sthal' featuring a statute of Lord Buddha and exhibits related to other iconic figures on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution, on November 3.

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar himself had informed the media about Modi's November 3 visit.

Yugendra, who is a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said the visit has been deferred. Modi may visit Baramati on November 16, but there is no official communication regarding his schedule yet, he said.

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