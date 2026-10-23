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Meet The 'Luckiest Husband In The World'

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Raghav Chdha and Parineeti Chopra, Photo Courtesy, @raghavchadha88/Instagram
Raghav Chdha and Parineeti Chopra, Photo Courtesy, @raghavchadha88/Instagram
BJP leader Raghav Chadha posted a cute picture with his actress wife, Parineeti Chopra, on her 38TH birthday on his social media handle.

'Happiest Birthday to Neer's Mumma. With all my love, the luckiest husband in the world,' Raghav writes. 

Despite his busy political schedule to make Punjab state 'Nasha Mukt ' (Drug Addiction Free), Raghav makes sure to support his wife.  

He even promoted her OTT film, Shaque, and wrote, 'Proud husband aside, this is a genuinely gripping, nail biting watch. Go watch Shaque on Netflix now!'

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