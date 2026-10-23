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Markets extend losses for 4th day

Fri, 23 October 2026
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17:35
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday as crude oil prices breached the $114 level amid escalating tensions in West Asia, keeping investors on edge.

A broad-based selling across sectors and FII outflows amid weak global trends also dampened investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher but later plunged 797.02 points, or 1.08 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 72,452.37. It later recouped some losses to settle at 73,123.83, down 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent.

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