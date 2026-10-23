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Louvre, Paris museums will shut down on Saturday over concern about protest violence

Fri, 23 October 2026
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The Louvre and several other major museums in Paris will remain closed on Saturday amid fears of violence linked to planned protests, France's culture ministry said.

The ministry said that the Orsay and Picasso museums would also shut their doors for the day.

The decision comes after protests last Saturday turned violent, with rioters setting fires, smashing shop windows, looting stores and clashing with police. The ministry has urged all institutions under its authority to take necessary steps to protect visitors and staff and safeguard artworks, according to its statement.

Other cultural institutions and event organisers are also taking precautions. Art Basel Paris, which had allowed entry only by invitation for the first two days, opened to the public on Friday. However, the event will run for just one day after organisers cancelled the weekend programme on Thursday over fears of unrest.

The Grand Palais in Paris is hosting Art Basel Paris, one of the world's leading contemporary art fairs, featuring exhibitions by 211 international galleries.

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