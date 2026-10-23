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Killers murder woman, possibly abduct her daughters

Fri, 23 October 2026
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A woman was allegedly killed after unidentified assailants broke into a house and attacked a family at Mudalur near Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The woman's husband and 10-year-old son suffered serious injuries in the attack, while their two daughters are missing, according to preliminary information.

The family comprises Muthukrishnan, 50, his wife Mary Regila, 39, and their three children -- Blessy, 15, Prinza Papa, 14, and Blesset Raja, 10.

According to officials, the assailants entered the house early Friday and attacked the family members. Mary Regila died at the spot, while Muthukrishnan and their son were seriously injured.

The whereabouts of the couple's daughters, Blessy and Prinza Papa, remain unknown following the incident.

Tattarmadam police have launched an investigation into the attack. They are also examining whether the two girls were abducted in connection with the incident.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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