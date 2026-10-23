Keep Tata Sons Private: 6 Parsi Organisations Write To Modi

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Noel Tata, left, Chairman, Tata Trusts, would like Tata Sons to star private; N Chandrasekaran, right, Chairman, Tata Sons, wants the company to list on the stock exchange. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Bombay Parsi Punchayet, The Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India, The Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America, The Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe, Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust and the World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that he ensure that Tata Sons not list on the stock exchange and be kept private, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.



'Any change that alters the balance between long term stewardship and short term market expectations could affect the very fabric, ethos and defining character of Tata Sons and by extension the wider Tata group. Preserving the values that have distinguished the Tatas for generations is a matter of considerable national importance,' the six organisations wrote to the prime minister.



'Any subversion of its unique altruistic character will have unfortunate repercussions on the fair perception of our country which you and your government have so successfully achieved,' the organisations added in their letter to Modi.