Karnataka completes hearings for 43.82 lakh SIR notices

17:45

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Hearings have been completed across Karnataka for more than 43.82 lakh notices issued to electors as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, the CEO office said on Friday.



The final electoral roll will be published on October 27, as per the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision-2026 issued by the Election Commission of India, it said.



The notices were issued to electors whose names fell under the 'no mapping' and 'anomalies' categories during the revision exercise, officials said.



"A total of 43,82,824 notices have been generated and delivered, and hearings have been completed across the state," a statement from the chief electoral officer's office said.



According to data shared by the CEO's office, it received 10,42,863 Form 6 applications, 4,840 Form 6A applications, 2,28,917 Form 7 applications and 13,10,841 Form 8 applications between June 16 and October 22, taking the total number of applications received to 25,87,461.



Form 7 is used to file objections to proposed inclusions or seek deletions from the electoral roll, while Form 8 is used to apply for a change of residence or correction of entries in the existing electoral roll.



All Form 7 applications received up to September 23 have been cleared on a priority basis, the statement said.



"Enrolment of names and correction of entries are continuous processes," the CEO's office said.



Applicants can submit Form 6, 6A, 7 or 8, as applicable, to the concerned Electoral Registration Officers online through the ECINET (Election Commission Internet) app or the voters.eci.gov.in portal, or offline at the offices of Booth Level Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Electoral Registration Officers, it added.